New Space Force recruits sworn in at Davis-Monthan Air force base

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) —

It was a special day at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. On Saturday the U.S. Space Force held a ceremony to welcome in new recruits who embody the Space Force qualities of character, connection commitment and courage and future guardian Kendall Mays is one of them.

"I wanted to join the Space Force because it’s a part of the future to this country and I’m super proud to be a part of that. I've always wanted to do something more than myself,” Mays said.

Current Space Force guardians were able to spend time with new members before they leave Tucson for basic training. Recruiter Linsey Harvey says they are always looking for talented people with a love of technology.

"We are ultimately looking for those that have character a genuine story that they can tell us about their past why they want to join the space force,” Harvey said.

Captain Lauren Bauer says the goals of the Space Force is an important key to United States national security and our way of life.

“It's integrated in all that we do from our GPS to our communications to our DirectTV that we’re watching at home. Space is a part of our everyday lives whether we can see it or not space is there,” Bauer said.

The Space Force is designated to protect and secure global space operations and cyberspace. It’s now the 6th branch of the U.S. Military.

“The renewed great power competition between Russia, China and us. It has forced us to look at things for the on-orbit competition,” Bauer said

Only 521 members of the Space Force were selected this year and 6 are here in Tucson. More than 16,000 military and civilian members of the force were assigned in 2019, a number that continues to grow.

“Peaceful use of space is the right of every nation, and the Space Force wants to help make sure we are all maintaining the peaceful use of space,” Bauer said.

