New self-serve kiosks allow TMC patients to fill prescriptions

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new partnership is now allowing patients to have access to pharmacy services through a self-serving kiosk at two clinics.

The Tucson Medical Center says TMCOne and SpotRX have partnered to allow patients to fill prescription medications and buy over-the-counter drugs in the clinics' lobbies.

"We are excited to be partnering with SpotRx in order to provide convenient access to medications for our patients," said Michelle Ruiz, executive director of TMCOne. "Providing SpotRx technology and concierge services at these clinics completes our goal of providing a complete healthcare solution to all of our patients.”

According to the announcement, services included in the kiosks are:



Immediate access to prescriptions at the initial two TMCOnce clinics

Free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications

Follow up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription

Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pick-up

Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone

SpotRx kiosks are available at the following TMCOne clincs: Wyatt at 2424 N. Wyatt Drive Suite, 100 and Rincon at 10350 E. Drexel Road, Suite 110.