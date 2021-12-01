Watch
New sculpture show launches at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

Sculpture Tucson is starting a show Dec. 1.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Dec 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A well-respected artist is opening a sculpture show in Tucson.

The large-scale works by Rotraut Klein-Moquay are the first to be displayed in the state.

The sculptures are made of aluminum and meant to draw on subconscious impressions of behavior and feeling.

The free outdoor show will be on display through June 1 at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.

