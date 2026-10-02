New Santa Cruz River report highlights wildlife ramp, trash cleanup efforts

A new report is highlighting changes along the Santa Cruz River, including a new wildlife ramp designed to improve how animals move through the area.

Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection Javelina spotted at wildlife passage area

The Sonoran Institute, Pima County, and the City of Tucson | Tucson Water released the 2026 Living River report, which documents conditions along the Santa Cruz River from downtown Tucson to Marana during the 2025 water year, which ran from October 2024 through September 2025.

As part of the Santa Cruz River Management Plan, stakeholders identified an area off Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road that needed better wildlife connectivity.

Deirdre LaRochelle says the existing bank protection made it difficult for animals to move in and out of the river.

Athena Kehoe Wildlife passage area

She says the cement bank was steep, "not something the animals could easily get up and down, and so it was kind of impairing that flow of wildlife traffic." The goal was to create a path that wildlife would feel safe using.

“So that meant it had to have grasses and plants and places for them to seek cover, so brushy piles of material, rock and rubble piles,” LaRochelle explains.

An 8-foot fence surrounds the site, along with an escape route for animals when water moves in quickly.

“If they are trapped and trying to get to the river, they can come through this way; if they’re in the river and a flow is coming and they want to get out, this is a safe path for them to come out," LaRochelle says.

But wildlife connectivity isn't the only issue being addressed along the Santa Cruz River.

Claire Zugmeyer works for the Sonoran Institute and says trash is another problem.

“Last year we had 17 cleanups with over 500 people removing 11 tons of trash,” Zugmeyer explains.

That is about 1,100 household trash bins worth of waste.

Zugmeyer says some of that trash can create problems as it breaks down.

“The plastic in the styrofoam breaks down into small pieces, and then it doesn't break down and go away. It just gets smaller and smaller, and then that can get into the food web," Zugmeyer explains.

The report says more than 23 miles of the Santa Cruz River in Pima County flow year-round because of reclaimed water releases. The releases support aquifer recharge, wildlife habitat, and community access to nature, according to the report.

The report also highlights the Santa Cruz River Heritage Project, which has reached downtown Tucson, as well as native species that have been reintroduced to the area, including Sonora mud turtles and Gila topminnow.

The Sonoran Institute's next trash cleanup event is scheduled for Oct. 17.