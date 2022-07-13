New Salad and Go to open at 22nd Street and Kolb in August

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will get its third Salad and Go restaurant next month.

The new location will open Aug. 7 at 1302 S. Kolb Road, near 22nd Street.

The restaurant offers salads via drive-thru and window pickup.

Salad and Go is also has new locations planned in Peoria and Gilbert.

The two other Tucson locations are at 5501 E. Speedway and 1730 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

“Salad and Go first began in Arizona, and I’m proud to see the brand continue to grow and flourish in its home market nine years later as we simultaneously venture into North Texas and beyond,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go, in a statement. “Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities.”

The chain started in 2013 in Gilbert.

