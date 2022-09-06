New Salad and Go location will offer free salads Sept. 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Salad and Go's newest location in the Tucson area, 1302 S. Kolb Rd., will be giving away free salads to for first 200 guests in the drive-thru starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The 22nd and Kolb restaurant is the third Tucson location of the quickly-expanding chain, with a fourth location soon to come at the intersection of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard, according to the website.

Originally based in Phoenix, Salad and Go has expanded throughout the state, with several job openings posted on its website. Salad and Go has also opened locations in Texas and has listed upcoming locations in Oklahoma.