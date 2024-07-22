New roadway safety construction set to begin in Marana this fall

The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Town of Marana are working together on a new project meant to reconstruct Dove Mountain Boulevard at the Moore Road intersection in Marana.

The project is meant to improve roadway safety, according to a post on the Town of Marana's Facebook page.

The project, set to start in the fall, will include the installation of traffic signals, removing existing light poles and signage, restriping the intersection and constructing new sidewalk ramps.

Commuters in the area can expect lane restrictions, as construction will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Work is expected to finish by spring of 2025.