New restaurant on Fourth Avenue takes customers back in time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new retro inspired dining experience has opened its doors in downtown Tucson.

"Blush" is where vintage meets modern, adding to the food scene on Fourth Avenue in hopes to bring customers back in time. But, it's also bringing the owner back to this college days.

“Really when it came down to coming back to Tucson, I was missing just a really great community vibe. That's something that I've been searching for ever since I graduated from the university," said Jonathan Homan, Owner of Blush.

Homan graduated from the University of Arizona in 2010— falling in love with Fourth Avenue as a student and now returning to the Old Pueblo as a business owner.

“We're here just to really ensure that what we offer is different from what's currently on the avenue. We really want to make sure that we create that community vibe just from the start to finish," he said.

'Think pink' is the motto behind the unique restaurant. The name 'Blush" comes from when you are having a good time and it shows all over your cheeks.

“You're thrown in a time capsule and before you know it you have two wine spritzers, a couple of dishes for the table and you're here for at least two or three hours before you go next door," said Homan.

That 'next door' is "Blush After Dark". Neon lights, drinks and a space for dancing. It blends memorabilia from the 1950s and sayings from the 1990s. "Blush"" hopes to bring a different feel to historic Fourth Avenue which is all about culture, community and tradition.

“We're trying to just remind people of what life used to be like when they would come to a restaurant," he said.