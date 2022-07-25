Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

New restaurant in Tucson is 'serious' about its craft

Alejandro 'Serious Mexican, Mariscos & Fusion Food' is now open
alejandro restaurant
KGUN9
alejandro restaurant
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 10:01:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new, family restaurant is in town and workers are not taking their jobs lightly.

Alejandro "Serious Mexican, Mariscos & Fusion Food" opened on Saturday, July 2nd. Owner, Alejandro Diaz, named many of the dishes served in the restaurant after family members.

Some of those family members featured on the menu died from COVID-19. Diaz says his mission is to keep their memory alive through food. Highlights from the menu include Nana Alicia's Chile Rellenos and Tia Anita's Shrimp Tostada.

"One of the big things for me is that everything you touch on that plate should taste good... We want you to remember that one plate and every plate should be that way," Diaz said.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays open from noon until 8:30 p.m. It is located at 7850 N. Silverbell Rd., Suite 156.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

⏰ José Zozaya, April Madison, and Lydia Camarillo weekday mornings!