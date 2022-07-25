New restaurant in Tucson is 'serious' about its craft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new, family restaurant is in town and workers are not taking their jobs lightly.

Alejandro "Serious Mexican, Mariscos & Fusion Food" opened on Saturday, July 2nd. Owner, Alejandro Diaz, named many of the dishes served in the restaurant after family members.

Some of those family members featured on the menu died from COVID-19. Diaz says his mission is to keep their memory alive through food. Highlights from the menu include Nana Alicia's Chile Rellenos and Tia Anita's Shrimp Tostada.

"One of the big things for me is that everything you touch on that plate should taste good... We want you to remember that one plate and every plate should be that way," Diaz said.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays open from noon until 8:30 p.m. It is located at 7850 N. Silverbell Rd., Suite 156.

----

