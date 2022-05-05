New recreational campfire restrictions on Arizona public lands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect recreational campfire and smoking restrictions around the state beginning Thursday, May 5, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

New temporary restrictions were implemented until further notice due to fire activity and dry conditions in western, central and northern Arizona.

Multiple state agencies, including the BLM Phoenix and Colorado River Districts, are prohibiting the following:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, or improved site



Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings

Recreational target shooting is also temporarily prohibited on BLM lands. On state trust lands, recreational target shooting is prohibited year-round.

8am Thrs., Stage 1 fire restrictions on State Trust Lands w/n Apache, Coconino - S. of Grand Canyon, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Maricopa, LaPaz Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai, & Yuma Counties. Target shooting/fireworks prohibited year round. Prevent fires🔥 #AZFire #AZForestry @AZStateLand pic.twitter.com/ofzj2N4E9m — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 5, 2022

Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention also reminds drivers to remain vigilant about checking vehicles' tires, breaks and tow chains that may spark wildfires.