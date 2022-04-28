New proposal could make opening a dispensary in Pima County easier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is exploring proposed zoning changes which would allow more cannabis dispensaries in Tucson.
At the moment, business owners must have a medical license when opening up.
A new proposal would remove the medical requirement, allowing a dispensary to exist as solely recreational.
It would amend the current Marijuana Code to:
Ordinance changes would also require the separation of growing areas from dispensary locations.
Additional changes require a certain distance from existing dispensaries and schools when opening a new establishment.
In the near future, officials may ask locals for input on the proposed amendments.
For a full breakdown for new changes, please visit the Pima County's website.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.