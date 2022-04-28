New proposal could make opening a dispensary in Pima County easier

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is exploring proposed zoning changes which would allow more cannabis dispensaries in Tucson.

At the moment, business owners must have a medical license when opening up.

A new proposal would remove the medical requirement, allowing a dispensary to exist as solely recreational.

It would amend the current Marijuana Code to:

Ordinance changes would also require the separation of growing areas from dispensary locations.

Additional changes require a certain distance from existing dispensaries and schools when opening a new establishment.

In the near future, officials may ask locals for input on the proposed amendments.

For a full breakdown for new changes, please visit the Pima County's website.