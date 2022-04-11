New project gives Tucson nonprofits chance at free solar-energy installations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA) is launching its solar project which gives nonprofits in the area an opportunity for free solar-energy installations.
Tucson Electric Power and Solar United Neighbors have sponsored the project, along with additional private donors.
"For most nonprofits, investing in a solar installation is too challenging and expensive of a commitment." shared CFSA President and CEO Jenny Flynn. "By offering this opportunity to our nonprofit partners, the CFSA looks to address environmental disparities in our local community and increase the capacity of the nonprofit sector in Southern Arizona."
In order to apply, applicants must:
- Be a 501(c)(3) in good standing, conducting charitable work in Pima County
- Have local leadership in the form of a board of directors or advisory committee, local financial support, and local program management and accountability
- Ensure the proposed installation must directly benefit people living in Pima County
- Be property owner where the installation is located or able to demonstrate the building owner will approve the installation
- Have a minimum of 200 square feet of unobstructed roof or ground space for the installation
- Have a roof with a remaining lifespan of at least 15 years which is not covered by slate or Spanish clay tile
CFSA officials clarify schools with 501(c)(3) status and individual colleges within universities may apply using their foundation as the agent.
Nonprofits which discriminate in their employment practices, volunteer opportunities, or delivery of programs and services in anyway are considered ineligible.
Applications open Friday, April 22 and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
Anyone interested may apply at the CFSA's website.
