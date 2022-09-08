New programs on the way for families with special needs at Tucson's We Rock The Spectrum kid's gym

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New additions are in the works for a kid's gym that provides a comfortable space for families with special needs.

"It's really helped me find my group," said Sara Febes.

"Dealing with special needs kids and the community here in Tucson is what we live from the heart everyday," said Edward Wagner, We Rock The Spectrum CFO.

We Rock The Spectrum is here for kids of all abilities.

"So, whether you have special needs or your neurotypical you're gonna feel welcome here," Destiny Wagner owner we rock the spectrum

Wagner and her husband, Edward, are currently waiting on approval from the Division of Developmental Disabilities or DDD.

"That's where children with special needs adults too but we focus on children they can get respite care and after school care and summer program," Destiny said.

This kind of government assistance pays for those programs.

"That's on the horizon for us. So, hopefully respite will be approved for us soon in a few weeks," said Destiny.

Also, for anyone on the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program.

"We are ESA approved. So, if you've not given all your money to a private school or you've chosen to home school, and you want to do a PE aspect you can come down here during open play," said Destiny.

Another new addition will be a school.

"I've started a private school that's going to be taking over one of the rooms here at we rock its called the reach school respect each amazing child here cause that's what these kids need," said Edward.

He tells KGUN this is crucial because sometimes kids need more time to get a good grasp on certain subjects.

"Learning something in algebra sometimes takes a little longer. So, I'm going to be able to take the time with the kids and make sure they really learn how to do their basic math they really learn how to read," said Edward.

The Wagners know firsthand what these challenges feel like.

"My husband and I, we have a daughter with autism and microcephaly and sometimes she would go out and make noises and we would get stared at," described Destiny.

Those moments hit hard and Destiny wanted to create this space for parents like Sara Febes.

"Emory is a NICU baby. So, we were a little bit behind on our milestones so coming here was definitely helped for our PT," said Destiny.

"When we all get together, we're getting a playbook to help each other. So, this is a good place to meet and talk to people," said Edward.

"You feel ashamed even if someone is trying to help you feel ashamed, there was nowhere to go. If we had a place like this, the community would of felt better for us," said Destiny.

Now there is a place in Tucson where families with special needs never have to say I'm sorry.

On top of the many services, we rock the spectrum is working towards they also hold play sessions for families

Unfortunately, it's not all good news. Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who broke into and robbed the We Rock The Spectrum gym.

Owners of the gym say the man took a door off its hinges and broke through dry wall. They say they are still trying to figure out the cost of the damages.