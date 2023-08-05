New program launches to help people buy their first home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a new program in Tucson that aims to help people become first time homeowners. PimaTucson LIGHTHOUSE launched Thursday in partnership with the Tucson Industrial Development Authority and the Pima Industrial Development Authority.

They invested $25 million into this program, which was approved by mayor and council. The program gives first-time home buyers a locked in interest rate of 6.2% and 4% assistance. Nicole Johnson, the community development champion for the Tucson IDA, said this program will benefit first time home buyers, veterans and working families in lower income zip codes. But, she said the program won't last forever.

"We really anticipate this program to be depleted in the next couple months," she said.

She said if people are interested in this program, they should look at the website and the list of approved lenders.