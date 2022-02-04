New Pima Community College program aims to teach IT skills quickly

TUCSON, Arizona — Over at Pima Community College, there's a new course that will get people into information technology jobs in less than a year. From computer support to cyber security, students are able to learn all the skills they need for jobs in the industry.

It's a part of the new PimaFastTrack program that offers courses in everything from emergency medicine to information technology. The IT fast track course is split up into three blocks each eight weeks in length with a week break in between.

Chris Bonhorst said there is a lot of need in the community for IT professional, especially since the pandemic began. In addition to computer support and cyber security skills, the IT track includes classes like critical thinking and communications. It starts with a Google training certificate.

"It’s basically an introduction to computers, it takes someone with very little IT experience, and it gets them up to speed on networking and security, basic computer support roles," Bonhorst said.

