New 'Pathway to Asia' exhibit at Red Park Zoo to open in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pathway to Asia is bringing the world's largest continent to Reid Park Zoo.

This new addition will open Friday, Nov. 13, bringing 4.5 acres to the zoo.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tucson community. Their generosity and support have made this incredible new space, along with so many of the improvements we’ve seen at the Zoo over the past several years, possible,” said Daniela Siqueiros, Reid Park Zoological Society Board Chair.

Visitors will be able to experience 30 new species including the Zoo's first-ever reptile house, red pandas, gibbons, Malayan tigers, among others.

The project was paid for by the voter-approved one-tenth sales tax passed in 2017 and additional support by private donors and foundation grants.

This is the first phase of the zoo's 10-year master plan to enhance the zoo.

The facility is still under construction but is in the final states of completing the habitats, pouring walkways and planting vegetation.

