New opioid could soon appear in Arizona, officials warn

TUCSON, Ariz. — The drug cychlorphine was detected in California among counterfeited drug tablets, suggesting illicit drug supplies in Arizona may soon see this substance officials say.

According to the University of Arizona EMS, the drug's presence will complicate prehospital treatment of suspect opioid overdoses.

Officials say a wave of misinformation has spread suggesting Narcan is ineffective against cychlorphine.

"Currently, there is no published clinical evidence to support the claim that naloxone is ineffective for reversing cychlorphine overdose," Unversity of Arizona EMS said.

Symptoms of this drug include decreased levels of consciousness, respiratory depression, unconsciousness, discolored skin and respiratory failure.

This drug should be treated as any other opioid overdose by immediately calling 911.