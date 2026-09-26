Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

New opioid could soon appear in Arizona, officials warn

Some concerned federal money for opioid epidemic not going to highest risk groups
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Some concerned federal money for opioid epidemic not going to highest risk groups
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. — The drug cychlorphine was detected in California among counterfeited drug tablets, suggesting illicit drug supplies in Arizona may soon see this substance officials say.

According to the University of Arizona EMS, the drug's presence will complicate prehospital treatment of suspect opioid overdoses.

Officials say a wave of misinformation has spread suggesting Narcan is ineffective against cychlorphine.

"Currently, there is no published clinical evidence to support the claim that naloxone is ineffective for reversing cychlorphine overdose," Unversity of Arizona EMS said.

Symptoms of this drug include decreased levels of consciousness, respiratory depression, unconsciousness, discolored skin and respiratory failure.

This drug should be treated as any other opioid overdose by immediately calling 911.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism