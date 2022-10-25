New national report shows largest decline in decades for math test scores

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new national report shows the largest decline in decades in math scores for fourth- and eighth-graders.

In many states, reading scores dropped as well. Arizona was one of less than half of the states that didn’t have reading scores decline.

The National Center for Education Statistics conducts National Assessment of Educational Progress math and reading tests with hundreds of thousands of fourth- and eighth-graders across the country.

“Pre-pandemic, when we were testing kids, we're finding out that they were about a year behind typically. Now that we're testing kids, this school year, we're finding that they're at least two years behind,” said Mathnasium Owner, Lynette Groves.

Groves said some students are testing two and a half years behind when first seeking their tutoring services.

“I feel like there's a big gap of like loss learning during those years,” said Groves.

Isabelle Bleakley is tutored in math three times a week.

The pandemic impacted her seventh- and eighth-grade years.

“Those were like the pre-algebra parts, which is why I had a little bit more difficulty coming into like freshman year in high school math,” said Bleakley.

Bleakley is focusing on revisiting the parts of math she feels she didn’t get to learn as well.

“It wasn't as easy to ask the teacher or see the board super well. So, you don't know what they're doing as well as like in class,” said Bleakley.

Standardized math scores declined in 42 out of the 50 states for fourth-graders.

Eighth-grade students tested lower in math in every state except for Utah—Arizona declined in both grades for math.

Mathnasium tutor, James Reber, said he feels like teaching in-person helps students catch up and reconnect.

“I spent a lot of time teaching online when we were in the thick of the pandemic and it showed that you just didn't really get to connect with the kids as well, on a personal level,” said Reber.