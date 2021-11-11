New murals with a message grace the walls of C.E. Rose PreK-8 School

"It was a group effort for all the students and teachers to help out to paint the murals," said student Amy Aldama. C.E. Rose PreK-8 School has some new colorful art reflecting the culture of students and families.

"It means that we could be in a better world in a safer environment and that we'll have equality," said Aldama.

She helped with one of the murals in hopes the message reaches the school now and in the future. "That everybody could be nice to each other and have same rights as everybody else," said Aldama.

Another colorful addition shows off the value of friendship. "This one behind me, it kind of just shows like friendship. You can be friends with whoever you want no matter your differences," said Aldama.

Student Raeanna Codner says taking part in this project meant so much. "It meant a lot. It shows that I can be responsible enough and a leader like that," said Codner.

