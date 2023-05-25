New mural at UMC Banner from Muralist Joe Pagac honors first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. — There's a brand new mural at UMC Banner, and it's an ode to those who serve the country, as well as the communities in which they perform their duties.

Designed and created by Tucson Native and Muralist Joe Pagac, with helping hands from his sister and a friend, the dynamic work of art showcases a a police officer, border patrol agent, paramedic and firefighter.

Pagac said the hospital contacted him about creating a mural depicting first responders, wile also highlighting the beauty of the desert. Additionally, the hospital wanted it to be completed for First Responders Week.

"Probably a hundred ambulances pulling in here everyday maybe more. The firefighters come through here, border patrol, police come here all the time. So it's a constant reminder you know we as the community appreciate them," Pagac said.

Pagac also couldn't use sprayers for this project, so the artwork was completely done with brushes.

Pagac is well known for his myriad of murals around Tucson. He tells KGUN9 it took him around 3 to 4 weeks to complete the project.

