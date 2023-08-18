New Little Free Fiber Library encourages community connection and creativity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The East Side of Tucson welcomes an enchanting new Little Free Fiber Library that's igniting community bonds and artistic expression.

Catalina Foothills High School ninth grader, Arlo Dewier, wanted to share his love for fiber arts for his eighth-grade community service project.

"I created a Little Free Fiber Library because I love fiber arts and I wanted to put an impact on the lives of other fiber artists around me," Dewier said.

It is the first Fiber Library in Arizona located on Justin Lane, near Grant and Alvernon.

Dewier's grandfather, Roy, contributed to crafting and painting the structure, symbolizing unity.

It took four days to build and two days to paint.

Beyond books, the library offers yarn, thread, embroidery floss, and finished fiber art projects.

Dewier's goal is clear: "I just wanted it to be like for the community and I feel like it's a good way to put the community together because there are others in the Garden District, but this one I thought was special."

Community members are invited not only to take but also to give.

Dewier encourages sharing books and creations, fostering connections.

This little library serves as an escape for real-world interaction and creative exchange.