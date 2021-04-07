New legislation ends drivers license suspensions for outstanding traffic fines

Governor Doug Ducey has signed legislation that would ensure Arizonans don't have their drivers license suspended for outstanding traffic fines or fees.

In a statement today, Governor Ducey said "There’s no sense in getting in the way of that when they can’t afford the fine, especially when there are other steps the courts can take to collect fees."

According to a release from the Governor, around 31,000 driver licenses are currently suspended for failure to pay in Arizona.

The new legislation will reinstates the licenses of those who have been suspended or restricted for failure to pay civil traffic violations.

The legislation also gives judges the discretion to waive or mitigate mandatory fees if the penalty could put hardship on the person with the violation.

