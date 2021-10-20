Watch
New leader for 'Housing First' program to help end homelessness

Posted at 10:03 PM, Oct 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a two year pilot run, the City of Tucson's 'Housing First' program finally has a director.

The search for a director started in July, now, Brandi Champion has been selected to be the first-ever director of the program. She will take over the program focused on ending homelessness.

Champion said "I am really honored to carryout the policy of mayor and council first of all. I am looking forward to bringing together the resources and solutions for homeless and families."

The Housing First program tackles the issue by providing permanent housing and support services.

