New Iowa school superintendent sorry for plagiarizing letter

Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 17, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new Iowa schools superintendent is apologizing for plagiarizing parts of a welcome letter she sent to district families, acknowledging she copied several phrases word for word from a similar letter a New York superintendent authored in 2017.

Dr. Christine Trujillo, who recently started as superintendent of public schools in Gilbert, Iowa, admitted that her Aug. 10 back-to-school letter copied from a 2017 letter by Superintendent Gerard Poole of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District in New York. Trujillo says she had no personal connection to Poole and she was in a hurry to get the letter out while preparing for the school year.

Trujillo previously served as assistant superintendent of learning and leadership for Tempe Schools in Arizona.

