New information in Sahuarita crash that claimed Tomas Ayala's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New information is available on a deadly crash in Sahuarita in May that took the life of Tomas Ayala.
Court paperwork obtained by KGUN 9 shows the driver police arrested for DUI explaining his impairment the night of the crash.
Documents show Camron oOrtega admitted at the hospital he had been clean for two month, but drank a single beer and used a vape pen prior to the crash.
Witnesses told Sahurita police the 24-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 when he crossed the center line, hitting and killing 20-year-old Ayala on Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing.
Ortega is being held on a $500,000 bond, and is facing second degree murder and DUI charges.
He's scheduled to have have another hearing later this month.
