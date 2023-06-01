Watch Now
Memorial concert planned for son of local musician Gabriel Ayala

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:34:05-04

Tucson guitarist Gabriel Ayala will perform a concert in memory of his son, Tomas Ayala, on the Hotel Congress Plaza, June 13.

Tomas Ayala was killed in a collision with a drunk driver on May 13. Hotel Congress, at 311 E. Congress St., was one of his favorite places, Gabriel Ayala said in an interview with KGUN9 on May 18.

The concert will serve as a memorial for Ayala and a benefit concert for the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. There will be a $10 suggested donation at the door. More information at https://hotelcongress.com/

