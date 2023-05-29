New I-10 lane restrictions begin on May 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Tuesday, May 30, the Arizona Department of Transportation says crews will begin roadwork on I-10.

the construction is a part of the larger I-10, Ajo Way to milepost 272 pavement rehabilitation project.

ADOT says drivers can expect night time lane restrictions on east- and westbound I-10 between Alvernon Way and Kolb Road. They are expected to begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, and last until 5 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

There will also be on and off ramp closures:



The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Kolb Road from 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 31



The westbound on- and off-ramps at Kolb Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 1