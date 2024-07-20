New Green Valley DUI diversion program could be model for AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new DUI diversion program in Green Valley is providing first-time offenders with an alternative path to address their offenses and transform their lives. The program is being spearheaded by Ray Carroll, the Justice of the Peace for Pima County Precinct 07.

Carroll, who has served as Justice of the Peace since 2017, explained the program's structure.

"They can have that DWI or DUI reduced to reckless driving after a whole six months of classes and AA meetings," he said.

The program, known as Recovery Court, includes mandatory therapy sessions, drug testing, and participation in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

The initiative is unique in Arizona and has drawn attention from state officials.

"Kris Mayes, the attorney general, has visited," Carroll said, highlighting the program's potential for broader implementation. "She then sent some people from her administration."

Participants in the program have expressed positive outcomes.

One graduate, who requested anonymity due to the stigma of a DUI charge on his record, shared his experience.

"Everybody takes the hot seat and kind of tells the judge where they are at. The judge asks questions like 'Are you going to meetings? Have you got a sponsor?'"

He added that the program's impact on his life has been significant.

"The changes this program made on me will probably follow me through the rest of my life, and it will affect the way I raise my kids," he said.

The participant described his journey through the program. After being arrested with a blood alcohol content just above the legal limit, he was offered the chance to join Recovery Court.

"I signed the paperwork, pled guilty to the DUI, and the following Wednesday was my first day of DUI court," he said.

He emphasized the program's rigorous demands, including drug testing and weekly therapy sessions, but acknowledged the accompanying benefits.

"I really believe this program is going to make a good difference," he said.

The Recovery Court aims to reduce DUI rates and support individuals in overcoming substance abuse. As Carroll pointed out, the program is designed to address a critical issue exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Statistics indicate for us all that two things are on the great rise after the pandemic: driving under the influence and domestic violence," he said.

The program's success has led to discussions about potential expansion and funding. State and county officials have taken notice, and efforts are underway to secure grants to reduce out-of-pocket costs for participants.