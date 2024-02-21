New funding for affordable housing in Pima County approved by Board of Supervisors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved new funding for affordable housing projects across the region.

On Tuesday, the Board voted 4-1 to approve $6.875 million dollars in funding for 8 new projects. These projects will ultimately create 835 new affordable housing units.

The funding comes from the Pima County Regional Affordable Housing Commission.

Dan Sullivan, the director of Pima County’s Community & Workforce Development Department, says this money will also help boost the economy.

"This is local money that goes to local people, and improving opportunities and outcomes for low-income renters and homeowners help stabilize the economy for all of us. The Board, the Commission and the County are moving as fast as possible to turn this funding into results," Sullivan said in a statement.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss additional funding for future projects at the March 5th meeting.