NEW: Free online resource for Tucson families looking to explore different school options

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new resource is available for families in Tucson looking to explore different school options.

MySchoolsTucson is a free online school locator created by a Tucson non-profit called Community Investment Corporation (CIC).

“It’s meant to be a one stop shop for families in Tucson," said Scott Evans from CIC. "There are a variety of filters, language options, and you can filter what you want like virtual or alternative schools.”

MySchoolsTucson is made with tools to explore the different school options in the Tucson area to ultimately make the best decision for your child— which is something Evans tells KGUN9 he wishes he had when he moved to southern Arizona.

“We were in the dark and that's sort of where this was born from was my experience," he said. "I saw an opportunity to try to create something and bring it to the community to help families that had less knowledge than I did."

Map locators, filters, and overall information on each school has already helped parents like Fabiola Bedoya. She is a single mom raising a five-year-old bilingual son. Bedoya says the website made her change her mind on where to send her son for kindergarten in TUSD.

“I’ve been touring schools for a little bit over six months," said Bedoya. "He just really lit up at this last one.”

Single parents, low-income and minority families are the demographic that Evans had in mind when creating this service but hopes it can be a resource in every household in Tucson that has kids in school.

“We saw those gaps and that's where we as a nonprofit and mission based organization wanted to come in and make a difference," said Evans.

For more information on the website, click here or call (520) 529-1766 Ext. 214.