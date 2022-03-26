The Pit new food truck park grand opening

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — On Friday, The Pit a Tucson food truck park opened, and customers could not wait to try out the food fare. There was plenty of music, food and drinks for visitors to enjoy as they walked through the grand opening at the corner of 22nd and Pantano. Amber Donahue and her family leased out land and fixed up an old gas station at the site. Donahue rents out lot space to food trucks who also get access to water and electricity, Donahue also says the community has been incredibly supportive.

"Anytime we get 75 people on our website I get excited and last night I checked the analiytics before I went to bed and holy moly, we went from zero to over 3,000 people had been on our website since yesterday," Donahue said.

Foodies like Missy Mciver and Chris Bryan showed up from out of state to check out the grub and outdoor seating.

I am here to enjoy the good food. I want to try "Off the Hook Seafood" and I am excited," Mciver said.

"You’re not in a closed space, you can kind of mingle safely with other people and eating outdoors is great,” Bryan said.

Ronnie Valencia is part owner of “Cuppa GoGo”, he says tells KGUN 9 the rental and business model are a great option for smaller owners.

"We’re glad to have everyone’s support because when you’re going through those rough patches you need it, and we’re just thankful to have everybody. Everyone is great and we are happy to be here,” Valencia said.

Donahue says the positive response to the project has led to great business for The Pit. Six out of the 10 available spaces are filled, and the rest should be occupied in the near future.

"People want to be involved in their community and they want to get food from local places. They want to sit and chat and take in the environment, "Donahue said.

The Pit is open daily from 11am to 8pm.

https://www.thepittucson.com/about

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

