New food truck farm grand opening in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — A new local food truck farm in Tucson called “The Pit” is changing the landscape of how small businesses operate in town. Amber Donahue has been fixing up 2.5 acres of land at the corner of 22nd and Pantano since last fall giving an old gas station that was once covered in graffiti a new purpose.

“Basically, we’re a food truck park with a beer and wine market behind you and then an open area common ground for people to come and eat and its well it at night,” Donahue said. "It came about from the pandemic, everything closed down, you couldn’t go out with your friends or family and people were missing connection. It's the one thing you can’t buy, and you can’t sell."

Donahue leased the land and now she’s renting out space to food trucks for about $350 a month plus electricity and daily rates sit at $25. Right now, 6 out of the 10 available spaces on the lot are taken.

“Our job is to make sure it’s a clean and nice place,” Donahue said. "We provide the big overhead that small companies really struggle with. We give them access to power and water as well as advertising."

The goal is to create a food truck farm community that will help owners get back on track and its working. Visitors can get American, Mexican, and Mediterranean grub along with a truck that sells coffee and other drinks on site. There's also a play area for kids, a meeting space for adults and a vendor market on weekends. Food truck owners Lex Baxter and Hiba Saab say the project is really helping them grow their business.

"It all works out high traffic in every direction,” Baxter said.

"People can sit down and eat, it's pet friendly and family friendly too, its lovely I love it,” Saab said.

Donahue says the support she’s getting from the community has been amazing. The grand opening of the pit is set for Friday, March 25th and they hope to create more spaces for trucks in the future. The truck park is open every daily from 11 am to 8pm.

"All of the materials that we’ve used here are recycled or up-cycled or donated and it's been really magical,” Donahue said. "You can stay 6 feet apart when numbers are high, you can meet 25 people or you can meet one person here."

INFORMATION ON THE PIT---

https://www.thepittucson.com/

——-

Shawndrea Thomas is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9. Shawndrea is living her dream as a journalist who’s passionate about making a difference. She recently finished up a year-long project as the lead investigative reporter in a cold case series called “The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon”. Through her work in the series she uncovered new leads, conducted exclusive interviews and discovered new details in the case. The series helped to shine a light on missing women of color and how infrequently those stories are covered by the media. Share your story ideas and important issues with Shawndrea by emailing shawndrea.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

