New food truck empowering individuals with special needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Special Eats is a food truck that empowers individuals with special needs. 16 people with special needs are employed at Special Eats. It’s an idea that came to co-owners Tamara Varga and William Harman.

Varga says, “the co-owner and I both have children with special needs. We know there’s a lot of individuals with special needs that really want a job.”

The food truck specializes in grilled cheese. Harman also works as the main chef. He says, “I’m doing something simple so I can actually teach the concept to the people with special needs. Obviously, I can’t do something so complex where they are reading a recipe.”

Harman adds, “they are all capable. Every single one of them. There is nothing holding them back except people telling them they can’t have the job, telling them they can’t do it.”

At Special Eats, they do it all.

Sarah Moretz says just started working at Special Eats. When they aren’t helping with the food truck, they are working with other companies like ‘Baskets Made with Love.’

She says, “I help sell the jewelry.” The jewelry part of the business allows the employees to get creative and showcase their talents.

If you order from the food truck, you may get a custom bag made by the employees. Sonia Munoz says, “they are so eager to work, like these bags here. If they can’t work on the food truck, they’re creating something, and they ask is this for the food truck?”

Overall, the co-owners couldn’t be prouder of their hardworking staff and the Tucson community. Harman says, “having so much support right off the back has been great for us.”

If you’d like to visit Special Eats, you can catch the food truck at the Arizona Beer Company from 4 to 10 pm on Thursday. Then Friday and Saturday, they will be at the Pit.