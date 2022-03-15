New exhibition opening at MOCA by Grace Rosario Perkins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grace Rosario Perkins is displaying her first solo museum exhibition at MOCA on Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, October 16.

The Relevance of Your Data features fourteen new large-scale paintings which refer to the insidious ways in which personal data is utilized to find someone's identity in order to assign value or delete relevance.

The artists in the show use techniques like abstraction, collage, and improvisation to rewire restrictive categories and promote unity between Black and Indigenous producers.

Perkins incorporates family photos and included "I love you" or symbol-rich imagery like spiderwebs into the works, covering parts of her art pieces, giving her family privacy.

Perkins invited a group of artists close to her to participate in the show including Lonnie Holley, Fox Maxy, Eric-Paul Riege, and her father Olen Perkins.

To make way for an expanded sense of self and community, the artists create a network of support via friendship and cooperation.

Together a generous conversation about identity, land, and collectivity was created.

Members' Preview: Friday, April 1, 6–9pm



7pm: Curatorial remarks & toast

Public Opening: Saturday, April 2, 11am–8pm



5pm: Artists talk

6pm: Performance by Eric Paul-Riege with Grace Rosario Perkins

For more information, visit moca-tucson.org.