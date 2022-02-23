New EMS substation may shave minutes off of response times in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seconds can save lives when it comes to emergency calls. A new EMS substation might help Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services shave minutes off response times.

The 2500 square foot building under construction is located near a main thoroughfare on the southwest side of the city.

“In life-safety, seconds count,” said Fire Chief Brian Jones. “We need to get to residents quickly.”

Jones says the substation will fill a gap for emergency medical services.

“We ran 8,800 calls last year and about 7,800 of them were medical,” he said. “So that’s what we need to have, we need an EMS station to meet the needs of the community.”

The station will house an ambulance and a small crew. It was made possible by a $1.4 million Department of Defense community cooperation grant.

“The access is wonderful, the EMS station has access to the Canyon de Flores area, the Winterhaven area through the BST corridor, and access onto Fort Huachuca which is really important to us.”

Jones says the substation will be able to provide services both on and off-post.

“A good majority of the Fort Huachuca soldiers live off-post and a lot in the southwest corridor so for us to provide them that service is wonderful.

The substation is expected to be operational by the end of April.

“We have a better ability to respond to emergency calls at all hours of the night, and it really fits the niche where it is located,” said Jones.

