New documentary details shooting and recovery of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new documentary is telling the story of former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords' attempted assassination and her long and difficult fight to recover, her activism against gun violence and her work on aphasia awareness.
Gabby Gifford: Won't Back Down is premiering exclusively in theaters Friday, July 15.
A spokesperson for the film told KGUN 9 the documentary also details Giffords' "new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle for gun violence prevention and in promoting understanding of the language condition aphasia."
The documentary representative reveals the film uses a technique called "verité filming," also known as "observational cinema."
This style of filming gives audiences a raw look into Gifford's and her husband Senator Mark Kelly's (D) life.
The documentary includes interviews with former President Barack Obama, other friends and colleagues, and exclusive footage taken in the weeks following the shooting.
"This film is the story of a rising star transformed by an act of violence, and a close-up portrait of the marriage that sustains her." ~ Documentary Rep.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.