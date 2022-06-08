New documentary details shooting and recovery of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new documentary is telling the story of former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords' attempted assassination and her long and difficult fight to recover, her activism against gun violence and her work on aphasia awareness.

Gabby Gifford: Won't Back Down is premiering exclusively in theaters Friday, July 15.

A spokesperson for the film told KGUN 9 the documentary also details Giffords' "new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle for gun violence prevention and in promoting understanding of the language condition aphasia."

The documentary representative reveals the film uses a technique called "verité filming," also known as "observational cinema."

This style of filming gives audiences a raw look into Gifford's and her husband Senator Mark Kelly's (D) life.

The documentary includes interviews with former President Barack Obama, other friends and colleagues, and exclusive footage taken in the weeks following the shooting.

"This film is the story of a rising star transformed by an act of violence, and a close-up portrait of the marriage that sustains her." ~ Documentary Rep.



2022 OREN JACOBY PRODUCTIONS, INC., DBA STORYVILLE FILMS AND LISA ERSPAMER ENTERTAINMENT, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED From Betsy West and Julie Cohen (“RBG” and “Julia”), Opens July 15 Exclusively In Theaters, GABBY GIFFORDS WON’T BACK DOWN tells the story of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, her fight to recover following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as an activist for gun violence prevention and in promoting understanding of the language condition aphasia.