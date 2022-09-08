Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

New development set for Vail near Las Plazas

New land sold for development
Hannah Winter
New land purchase for development in Vail
New land sold for development
Posted at 10:30 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 01:30:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In between large plots of unkempt land, over 600 young gymnasts head into Springs Gymnastics each week.

“We have kids that come from Sierra Vista which is an hour south of us, we have kids from Sahuarita and with have kids from inside Tucson too,” Shelly McNulty, the manager and director of Springs Gymnastics, said.

Since McNulty moved to the area three years ago and took over leadership at the gym, she has seen the community change.

"We’re a growing community which is great that obviously helps us and hopefully we expand too,” she said.

And now the change is landing right outside her gyms parking lot in the form of the 43.11 acres of barren land, which was recently sold for $4.4 million. Diamond Ventures bought the land a few weeks ago. It's the same company that owns the 118 acres across the street, which contains TJ Maxx, Ross, Petco and Northwest Emergency Center.

"It would likely be an industrial use," Bill Kelley, the CFO of Diamond Ventures, said. "It would likely be a manufacturing facility or distribution facility.”

This project is just one of many that the company has completed in the area from Target to TuSimple Campus. It's in early stages of planning but he said the project will begin soon and continue over the next two years.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!