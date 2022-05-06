New details in Midtown murder suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We learned more about the man who police say killed his family and killed himself and found he was involved in an earlier incident where two people died.

Tucson Police first knew there was trouble at the Glenn Terrace Apartments when a call came in about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Soon the incident was playing out at the scene, and on police radios.

One officer said, “Female came up to the complainant, told her her family has been shot. There’s a gun on the floor. (She’s) screaming and crying.”

Police entered the apartment and started assessing the victims and calling for ambulance crews.

POLICE RADIO: “So far we’ve got two down. Start meds (ambulance units) please.”

POLICE RADIO: “First subjects. We need meds for three. 10-4. It’s multiple gunshot victims.”

Tucson Police say 40-year-old Christopher Myers, killed his wife, 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers, and her daughter–his stepdaughter 20-year-old Aloria Bingham before he killed himself.

Police believe Myers killed the two women, then killed himself.

Last June, Myers was charged with DUI and manslaughter in two other deaths from a car wreck at Broadway and Jessica. But the Pima County Attorney dropped those charges after determining Myers had only traces of alcohol in his body and that the other two cars ran a red light while he did not.

Thursday afternoon the Pima County Attorney’s Office released a statement on the decision to drop prosecution against Myers:

"The Pima County Attorney’s Office Homicide Panel reviewed this tragic collision where both drivers were considered for possible charges. Both vehicles failed to stop for the red light, and the vehicle driven by Christopher Myers turned left into the path of the oncoming vehicle that ran through the red light. Trace alcohol was not considered to have contributed to the crash, and the Pima County Attorney’s Office determined no criminal charges were warranted against either driver. "

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP

There is help available if you feel you may harm yourself or harm others. Call the Pima County Mental Health Crisis Line at 520-622-6000. You can also Text TALK to 741741.

