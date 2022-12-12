Watch Now
New Crumbl Cookie location opens at 4850 S. Landing Way

Grand opening Friday, Dec. 16
Crumbl Cookie IMG_7112.jpg
Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cumbl Cookie is opening another shop at 4850 S. Landing Way, in addition to its Oro Valley and Houghton Town Center locations.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16. Doors are open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

The cookie boutique offers a consistent set of flavors, while also rotating part of its menu each week to offer new, gourmet options.

According to Crumbl Cookie, take-out, curbside, and delivery options start on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

