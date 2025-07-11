New Commander takes the reins at Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a new boss at one of Tucson’s biggest employers–and one of the biggest pieces of the local economy. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base has a new commander who took over Thursday.

Davis-Monthan has a new commander and he’s taking over a base in transition. Normally when we see a new commander we see an A-10, an attack aircraft presented as the new ride for the new commander. But now the new commander’s aircraft is going to be a C-130 that’s optimized for rescue work.

Any change of command is a transition to new people and new leadership styles. But incoming Commander Colonel Jose Cabrera has a bigger transition than most.

The A-10s that have been at the heart of the base are headed to retirement very soon.

Davis-Monthan has been home to rescue units for many years but now rescue will be D-M’s main mission. Crews from D-M will be ready to go wherever they have to to save a life, even if it means flying into enemy fire to do it.

Colonel Cabrera has been based at Davis-Monthan before, as commander of one of the rescue units. He sees his main mission as something that will not change no matter what flies from Davis-Monthan’s runways.

He says, “The job of a Wing Commander and a Command Chief is to take care of our airmen and families. So it doesn't matter what the mission is. It doesn't matter whose units are here. We're still going to do our best and take care of them and let them execute the mission.”

Chief Master Sergeant Kelvin Hatcher is the new top enlisted airman on base. He and Colonel Cabrera understand the thousands of airmen on base are part of a larger community in Southern Arizona.

“I would say to our Airmen, as they are out in the community, there's two things that we represent, that's whom we represent and who we represent. And then it's the two titles that are on our chest, that's United States Air Force and our family's last name. Those are the things that need to be a priority for us.”

Michael Guymon of the Chamber of Southern Arizona says D-M’s base commander is an important ambassador to the community, overseeing thousands of people who spend millions of dollars in the local economy. He expects the new rescue mission to add more people to D-M.

“We're in growth mode, and the Air Force has realized what a great asset that Tucson and our community is, and so they've recognized that by continuing the operations and strengthening the operations here.”

