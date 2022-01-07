Watch
New candle store first of its kind at La Encantada

A candle store is making a splash at La Encantada.
"We're native Tucsonans and we felt this would be the best spot for this concept," said Tim Stoner, owner of The Candle Store at La Encantada.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jan 07, 2022
"Pillars, jar candles soon to have taper candles."

Tim stoner and his family say this is a first of its kind in our area.

"Our candles are unique simply because they're all made here in house. There made with a variety of waxes with top tier fragrances," said Stoner.

To start, you can step over to the candle bar to create your very own.

"We can pretty much do any fragrance that anyone would like. We can create your own fragrance if you'd like and color," said Stoner.

First you pick a canister. Then a fragrance. "Celestial nights, frosted juniper, rain."

After you pick your favorite scent, comes picking the color. The candle store says the whole process takes about 20 minutes. Letting your candle set does take 24 hours

"We're not a franchise. This is the first of its kind. We hope to have more than one, one day, but we're just going to take care of this one as long as we can," said Stoner.

And in the future they're looking to add a few things.

"We're going to be introducing a coffee bar here, ice tea bar, which will be fun but we're just excited where we're going," said Stoner.

For information on hours and location, click here.

