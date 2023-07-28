New bill that aims to double minimum wage could have ripple affects for restaurant industry

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Bobby Scott are proposing an increase to the federal minimum wage and the elimination of the long-standing tip credit, which has permitted businesses to pay tipped employees only $2.13 per hour since 1966.

According to Bud Sayso, the owner of Tuk Tuk Thai, "If I have to pay 17 dollars for my server, the menu is going to go up."

The discussion surrounding wage equality has been reignited as lawmakers advocate for raising the federal minimum wage to $17 over the next five years while phasing out the tip credit. Currently, Arizona is one of 28 states, along with Washington, D.C., that has a minimum wage set above the federal standard. In Arizona, the minimum wage is $13.85 per hour and no less than $10.85 per hour for tipped employees.

Sayso operates three Tuk Tuk Thai locations in Tucson and expresses concern that the elimination of the tip credit could result in long-term costs. He points out, "I can’t just absorb an extra six dollars plus change in cost per hour per employee, or I have to do with lesser. Instead of having three servers on, I would have two."

Saurabh Sareen, the owner of Saffron Indian Bistro with 22 years of experience in the restaurant business, shares similar sentiments. He believes that an increase in wages would require compensating for the cost elsewhere.

However, in a highly competitive market, and with workers not hesitating to switch jobs, some restaurant owners believe rewarding loyalty may be the key to reducing turnover. Sareen states, "I want to keep my good workers because they’ve been loyal to me for so many years, so I don’t mind paying them extra."

A 2021 poll conducted by the National Employment Law Project revealed that 62 percent of Americans support a $15 minimum wage. However, if this latest attempt at raising the minimum wage succeeds, consumers could find themselves paying for it through higher-priced menu items and other forms of increased costs.

