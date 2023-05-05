Watch Now
New Bike Boulevards coming to Tucson

The Department of Transportation and Mobility will unveil the preliminary designs Saturday, May 6
greenway bike boulevard
Tina Giuliano
Bike Boulevard
Posted at 5:08 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 08:08:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is holding a 'Pop-up Café in the Park' Saturday, May 6 to unveil preliminary plans for three new bike boulevards:

Menlo Park Bicycle Boulevard - Will extend from Speedway Boulevard to Bonita Avenue for a total of 2 miles.

El Rio-Dragoon Bicycle Boulevard: Will stretch from Santa Cruz River Park to Speedway, spanning 1.4 miles.

Golden Hills Bicycle Boulevard: Beginning at Greasewood Road, and extending to Riverview Boulevard for a total of 1.9 miles.

New bike boulevards
Preliminary plans for three new bike boulevards

The department will be hosting the event at Joaquin Murrieta Park, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees can enjoy free coffee, breakfast burritos, as well as bike repair at no cost.

