New artwork unveiled in downtown Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is unveiling some new art pieces.

Officials debuted the sculptures in a roundabout in the heart of downtown.

Marana Unified School District students and the Youth Project helped make this happen.

"Another thing that is really awesome, is that it was built by high school students in the CTE program at Marana High School under the direction of the artists," shared Mayor Ed Honea. "We're very proud of them and what they do, and it's just a great day for Marana."

Passersby may the artwork right off of Sandario Road.