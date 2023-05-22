New antique mall slated to open just north of downtown Tucson

A new, three-floor antique mall is setting up shop in the old Tucson Blueprint building, at 537 N. Sixth Ave., just north of downtown.

Sixth Avenue Antiques will house 50-60 dealers in 9,000 square feet of space, selling everything from Victorian furniture, to vintage toys to mid-century pottery.

The mall’s tentative launch date is July 1, said Kayleen Martin-Tellis, who is opening the business with her brother, Scott Wyckoff.

Wyckoff and Martin-Tellis hail from Vancouver, Washington, where they own and operate another mall, Reliques Marketplace.

Martin-Tellis said they had been looking to expand beyond the Pacific Northwest.

“Some friends brought us to Tucson,” Martin-Tellis said. “It checked all the boxes with its history, location, vibe; all of it.”

Martin-Tellis said they are happy with the location they chose, right up the road from the Sixth Avenue underpass leading into downtown, and with North Fourth Avenue to its east. It sits along a stretch of businesses that includes Tap & Bottle, Exo Roast Co., Miller’s Surplus and The Royal Room.

Martin-Tellis said while her brother will be staying in Washington to manage Reliques, she’ll be moving to Tucson to run the new shop.

“We are going to be there in June to welcome new vendors and get things ready,” she said. “There is already a lot of interest.”

Sixth Avenue Antiques is one of several new antique and vintage stores in Tucson. Other new additions include, Ampersand Old & New at 2527 E. Sixth St. and Retroheap Records & Video, 840 S. Sixth Ave.,