New agreement leads to Clements Golf Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona, Arizona Athletics and Tucson County Club have reached an agreement to construct a new golf facility.

This building will become the official home of Arizona Men's and Women's Golf programs.

Named after the philanthropist and community icon Bill Clements who passed away in 1995, the facility is named the William M. "Bill" Clements Golf Center.

The project will cost around $14.86 million to complete and will include a laser-guided putting green, hitting bays, locker rooms, a student-athlete lounge, medical services room and many other amenities.

I am incredibly proud of our men's and women's golf programs as representatives of the best that the University of Arizona has to offer.



I often say Arizona Athletics is the front porch to our amazing community, and our student-athletes are tremendous ambassadors for the University's values, its spirit and our impact around the world.



The members of our golf teams exemplify this role.



Investing in their success here at the Tucson Country Club will advance the Wildcat community, the experience of our student-athletes and the championship tradition of these two programs. University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins

Both programs host events welcoming top programs from across the county. Arizona Athletics says the community can expect to see top college golf tournaments at Tucson Country Club.

For the first time in 30 years, the Arizona Men's Golf's annual Arizona Intercollegiate returned to Tucson Country Club.