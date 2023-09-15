New after school program launches in Amphi Public Schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new after-school program launched at Nash Elementary School that aims to help students attend school and enjoy their classes. It's called ECHO, which stands for educational community home outreach program. After the pandemic, Tiffany Bucciarelli - Fay said the schools saw a decrease in attendance numbers and lower test scores.

"We saw a trend after the pandemic where kids were just not bouncing back," she said. "There seemed to be more challenges for students and for parents."

Amphi Public Schools decided to launch the after - school program in order to combat those challenges. Each day of the school week until 7pm, students are able to do a variety of different activities from sports to music.

"We've seen them complete their homework so they are ready and enthused for the next day," Tiffany said.

She said it's helping parents because they are able to come pick their student up when they are able to, especially if they can't make the normal release time. She said the program has two rules: the child has to attend school and be on their best behavior.

"They love ECHO so much that it's motivating them to come to school every day," she said. "It's motivating them to come to school every single day and children that are highly motivated can do some major things and I think we'll see that in the classroom and beyond."

This program is grant funded in partnership with the Amphi Foundation and has its own staff of teachers. Bucciarelli - Fay said she hopes it can spread to the rest of the elementary and middle schools in the district.