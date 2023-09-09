New Afghan restaurant 'Kabul Corner' opens in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Owners of a new Tucson restaurant and market are hoping to share their food and culture with the community.

Ahmad Bahaduri and Ritiek Rafi opened Kabul Corner on Friday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of East Fort Lowell Road and North Campbell Avenue. An array of Afghan food is available including traditional dishes, pastries and ingredients.

The idea to open up the restaurant was circulating for years.

Bahaduri said, “Everyone was asking about Afghan food and an Afghan store. That gave me a feeling, it gave me an idea.”

Both owners felt that a place like theirs was missing from the Tucson area.

“I’ve been in Tucson for 24 years, I came here as a refugee myself and my partner, as well. Since we came we have been shopping at Middle Eastern stores… We don’t have any traditional [Afghan] restaurants or stores here,” Rafi said.

Tucson resident Rabi Mohammad has visited the restaurant everyday since its opening. He also said he's wanted a place like Kabul Corner.

“I think it’s pretty exciting. We have been wanting to push to have an Afghan restaurant here. In addition to it, also have a bakery and a store that offers pastries and sweets.”

Mohammad feels people who served in the military and spent time in Afghanistan will really enjoy this new spot.

“Most of those men have had some sort of deployment in Afghanistan. They’ve grown a taste for the food, especially for the naan. I’ve talked to many of them that miss the food,” Mohammad said. “They always ask me as an Afghan where they can find a restaurant.”

And both owners are excited to welcome everyone to try their traditional dishes and products that they may not have the opportunity to try before.

“In 2021, with the fall of Afghanistan when the parolees and refugees started to come here the Tucson community helped us big time. So this is something to pay them back, to introduce the culture and the food to Tucson,” Rafi said.