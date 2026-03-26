New 16,000-square-foot Barnes & Noble opening near Tucson Mall

A new Barnes & Noble location will be opening its doors just south of the Tucson Mall this fall.

According to a statement sent out by the book chain, the location will be approximately 16,000 square feet and will be located at 4380 N. Oracle Road, in a spot once occupied by JOANN Fabric and Crafts.

It will feature a new design and layout, as well as a cafe, the statement said.

The new Tucson location is one of 60 stores that the bookseller plans on opening across the country this year.

It joins two other standalone Barnes & Noble locations and a number of independent new and used bookstores spread out across the city.