Neighbors, police discuss deadly officer involved shooting at Hampton Park Apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say an officer shot and killed a man in the courtyard of the Hampton Apartments at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Playing the video game, I left my front door open to let some air in,” said Shantierra Williams, resident at the Hampton Park Apartments.

Williams' front door faces the courtyard where the officer involved shooting took place.

“I heard about five gunshots," Williams said. "And then five to ten minutes after that I heard the same gun shooting again a gang of times. I heard a smaller gun repeating back fire a lot of times and then after that it was just quiet.”

Williams says she was in her apartment with a baby and her significant other when she heard gun shots.

“It was definitely scary, my dude was sitting on the couch with me," Williams said. "The first gunshot he heard he was like ‘close the door.’”

Tucson Police say they responded to reports of an “unwanted person” just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect was a male resident in his 20s. When officers arrived, the situation escalated.

“As officers were responding to the scene, additional information came in saying that the suspect was starting to cause a disturbance in the complex and may have access to weapons,” said Sgt. Richard Gradillas with the Tucson Police Department.

Officers then located the suspect in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

“Shortly after locating him, officers discharged a firearm, striking the suspect,” Gradillas said.

TPD says officers involved in the shooting tried to keep the man alive, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“These details are extremely limited, investigators are still on scene trying to determine everything that occurred to this,” Gradillas said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is now the lead agency on this investigation. The Department says detectives are still doing interviews and processing information.

